South Africa expects Vladimir Putin’s arrival at BRICS summit, says politician

PRETORIA, June 21. /TASS/. South Africa expects the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit and the government is doing everything possible to resolve all issues related to the summit, Fikile Mbalula, secretary general of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party, said.

According to the politician, South Africa expects the Russian president to attend the BRICS summit in person. "If Putin were to come to South Africa, that will reinforce all the initiatives that we seek to define in that ten-point [peace] plan to bring about peace between the two countries (Russia and Ukraine - TASS)," Fikile Mbalula said during a SABC News TV broadcast.

The politician added that the presence of the Russian president would allow the sides to discuss a wide range of issues.

In late May, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia would be represented at the BRICS summit at decent level. He earlier said that the decision on the format of Putin’s participation in the summit hadn't been made yet.

The BRICS summit is scheduled to take place in Johannesburg on August 22-24.