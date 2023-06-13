Remains of Russian who died in shark attack in Egypt handed over for repatriation

CAIRO, June 13. /TASS/. The remains of a Russian national recently killed by a shark in the Red Sea have been handed over to a special company for repatriation from Egypt, Russian Consul General in the Egyptian city of Hurghada Viktor Voropayev told TASS.

According to him, "the deceased Russian’s father, who is in Egypt, will soon receive his remains." The consul general added that "the father will deliver his son's ashes to our home country." Russian diplomats "are in constant contact with the father of the deceased and are ready to provide necessary assistance at any moment."

On Thursday, a Russian national born in 1999 was killed by a shark near Dream Beach in downtown Hurghada. The deceased wasn’t a tourist, while the beach where the tragedy took place is municipal property and does not belong to any hotel where tourists usually stay.

The Egyptian authorities banned access to the Hurghada coast for two days following the incident. A special commission determined that the Russian had been attacked by a tiger shark. It was caught in coastal waters about an hour and a half after the attack.

Experts say that the female tiger shark’s attack could have been caused either by its forced migration to the Gulf of Suez due to increasing water temperatures in the Red Sea or by the protective reaction of a female in the final stages of pregnancy.