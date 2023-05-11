Mercenaries from over 70 nations detected among Ukrainian troops — Investigative Committee

ST. PETERSBURG, May 11. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has established facts confirming the recruitment of mercenaries from more than 70 countries by Ukraine and their participation in combat on the Ukrainian side, Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said on Thursday.

"Facts have been established [confirming] that mercenaries, who are supporters of the Nazi regime [in Kiev], hailing from more than 70 countries, mostly those in Europe and the Americas that have most actively pursued anti-Russian policies, have been recruited and have participated in combat," he said at a conference of the Constitutional Court held as part of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

The top law enforcement official noted that it is already quite well known how Europe, as a united entity, has been helping the Kiev regime, first and foremost with weapons. "And the slogan ‘War with Russia to the last Ukrainian’ is being made a reality," Bastrykin concluded.