Russia’s active coronavirus cases above 110,000, says health minister

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. There are currently about 110,000 active coronavirus cases in Russia, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Thursday.

"In fact, the coronavirus is still with us. The number of patients currently exceeds 110,000, and some 20% of them are hospitalized. About 1,500 patients are in serious condition," he specified.

Murashko added that people needed to keep the coronavirus threat in mind and "continue to practice safe habits."

The anti-coronavirus crisis center said earlier that Russia had recorded another 4,273 coronavirus cases and 32 fatalities over the previous day. Recoveries rose by 7,482 to 22,273,109.