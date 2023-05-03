Victory Day Parade to take place on Red Square on May 9 — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The Victory Day Parade will take place on May 9 as planned and Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Wednesday.

He said that last night’s drone attack on the Kremlin did not affect the president’s schedule.

"The parade will take place. Our plans remain unchanged," the Kremlin spokesman noted, when asked if the parade would be postponed for security reasons and whether Putin would attend the event.

The Russian presidential press service said earlier in a statement that last night, Kiev had tried to attack the president’s Kremlin residents with drones. The attack involved two unmanned aerial vehicles that were promptly disabled by the Russian military and intelligence agencies. Putin was not injured in the attack and continues to work as usual.

The Kremlin noted that it was a pre-planned act of terrorism and an attempt on the life of the Russian president, so Moscow reserved the right to retaliate whenever and wherever it saw fit.

On Tuesday, the Russian president visited St. Petersburg where he gave the go-ahead to resume tram traffic in Mariupol via video link, held a meeting with the government and a number of other working meetings. He also met in-person with renowned Russian conductor Valery Gergiev who turned 70 on May 2. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that on Wednesday, Putin was working at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, where he particularly held a meeting with Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region Gleb Nikitin.