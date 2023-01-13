Russian Miss Universe hopeful points to moral courage as her competitive edge

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Miss Russia 2022 Anna Linnikova, who will vie for the title of Miss Universe on Saturday, said she expected her moral courage would help her win the crown.

The 71st Miss Universe beauty pageant, one of the world’s most prestigious events, will be held in Louisiana on January 14.

"I think moral courage is my key strength showing why I was selected for this contest. I am strong, and I am taking part in the competition no matter what, despite Russians abroad facing a 'cancel culture' backlash," Linnikova told TASS on Thursday.

She said her rivals treated her kindly and that everything was all right in general. "As for the girls [contenders], the bulk of them are friendly and I can feel no animosity," the Russian beauty said.