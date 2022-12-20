Digital Development Minister reveals how many IT specialists left Russia since Jan 2022

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. About 100,000 IT specialists have left the Russian Federation since the beginning of 2022, which is up to 10% of the total number of Russian IT specialists, Minister for Digital Development Maksut Shadaev said during a government hour at the State Duma.

"If we take both waves of IT specialists’ departure into account, up to 10% of IT companies’ employees have left the country and have not returned. Many came back. But if we sum up, some 100,000 IT specialists are currently outside the country," the minister said.