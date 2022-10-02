Russian jazz's centenary is major event for jazz fans in Russia — Putin

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a greeting to the participants and guests of a gala concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Russian jazz, according to a corresponding telegram published on Saturday on the Kremlin website.

"A centenary is a major event and a true milestone for numerous jazz enthusiasts in our country. Its celebration is a great reason to remember the origins and history of this unique genre, the names and artistic legacy of wonderful performers, composers and conductors who greatly contributed to the popularisation of the genre and all of our national culture in general."

The President noted that the traditions established by the representatives of the genre, their ideas and undertakings are continued by a new generation of entertainers, who "have conquered the audience with their talent, virtuoso skills and improvisation".

"I am confident that the rich programme of the gala concert will be interesting for a wide audience, will demonstrate the art of jazz from all angles and will attract new devoted fans to the world of jazz", the Russian president stressed.

Putin wished the participants and guests of the concert success, as well as bright and good impressions.

Gala concert was held at the Historic stage of the Bolshoi Theater on October 1. Russian jazz artists Larisa Dolina, Daniel Kramer, Vadim Eilenkrieg, Oleg Akkuratov, David Goloshchekin, Alexey Kozlov, Andrey Kondakov, the Oleg Lundstrem Jazz Orchestra, the Big Band of Georgy Garanyan, the Great Jazz Orchestra of Peter Vostokov and others took part in the event.