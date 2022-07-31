Putin reviews parade formation of combat ships in Kronshtadt roadstead on Navy Day

KRONSHTADT, July 31. /TASS/. Russian President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin is sailing aboard a presidential review boat along the parade formation of combat ships in the Kronshtadt roadstead on Russia’s Navy Day celebrated on July 31.

The Russian leader traditionally reviews the naval parade that takes place on Russia’s Navy Day on the Neva River and makes the rounds along the parade formation of combat ships in the Kronshtadt roadstead aboard a presidential review boat. Upon opening the event, he delivers his congratulations to the sailors of the Russian Navy.

This year, over 40 combat ships, boats and submarines of Russia’s Northern, Pacific, Baltic and Black Sea Fleets are participating in the Main Naval Parade on the Neva River and in the Kronshtadt roadstead.

The airborne part of the parade will involve more than 40 naval aviation aircraft and helicopters of the Russian Navy and Aerospace Forces. Over 3,500 personnel will also participate in Russia’s Main Naval Parade.