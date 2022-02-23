More than 2,600 civilians killed, 5,500 others wounded in Donbass over past 8 years - IC

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. More than 2,600 civilians died in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics over the past eight years and another 5,500 were wounded, Russia’s Investigative Committee told TASS on Wednesday.

"For nearly eight years, the civilians, who are not taking part in the armed conflict, fell victim to these massive bombardments carried out from large-caliber artillery weapons, mortars, grenade launchers and small arms. Women, children and the elderly die. The civilian infrastructure facilities are destroyed or damaged. Among those wounded are at least 5,500 civilians. More than 2,600 civilians have been killed. More than 2,200 civilian infrastructure facilities have been destroyed or partially destroyed," the statement reads.

More than 400 criminal cases into the events in Donbass have been opened and are being investigated, according to the IC.

The Ukrainian authorities and military units, who disregard the norms of international legal acts and treaties, keep eliminating the civilian population during the constant shellings of settlements of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, the IC noted.