Over 96,000 Donbass residents crossed Russian border, says Acting Emergencies Minister

ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 23. /TASS/. More than 96,000 refugees from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) have arrived in Russia since the beginning of the evacuation, Acting Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupriyan said on Wednesday.

"As of 06:00 Moscow time, the Russian border was crossed by more than 96,000 people," he said. According to the official, currently 230 temporary accommodation stations are open for them in 12 Russian regions.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the DPR and LPR. Agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders. Putin instructed Russia’s Foreign Ministry to establish diplomatic relations with the DPR and LPR, while the Defense Ministry was instructed to ensure peace on their territories.