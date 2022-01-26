Power restored to all of Uzbekistan’s airports

TASHKENT, January 26. /TASS/. Power supply to all of Uzbekistan’s airports has been fully restored following a major blackout on Tuesday, the Uzbekistan Airways airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Power supply has been restored to all of Uzbekistan’s airports," the statement reads.

According to the company, power was restored to the Namangan, Qarshi, Termez, Bukhara, and Fergana airports in the early hours on Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, massive power outages were reported in southern Kazakhstan, almost all of Kyrgyzstan and eastern Uzbekistan, causing the suspension of operations at airports, affecting rail transport and utilities in many cities, including Bishkek, Tashkent and Almaty. The energy ministries of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan blamed the blackout on an accident in Kazakhstan’s power grid. The Kazakh electricity grid operator KEGOK, in turn, explained that a transit power line had been overloaded due to network imbalance in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.