Putin plays hockey, New Year tree under water, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Putin plays hockey, New Year tree under water and festival in Spain
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 10
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko took to the ice to take part in a friendly hockey match, St. Petersburg, December 29. Both teams included renowned hockey players, including Pavel Bure, Alexey Kasatonov, Valery Kamensky, Ilya Kovalchuk, Vyacheslav Fetisov. Before the game, at a meeting in the Constantine Palace, the heads of state discussed topical issues of Belarusian-Russian cooperation© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
A used car is being lowered from the Sun Rio cargo ship, which arrived from Busan, at the pier of the seaport, Vladivostok, December 28. A thick ice crust covered both the cargo ship itself and the cars on it. Icing of ships occurs due to the moist sea wind, waves and freezing temperatures. As a result the risk of the boat capsizing is increased© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Participants of the Els Enfarinats festival use their weapons - eggs and flour, Ibi, December 28. The annual battles have been going on for over two hundred years. Some residents, dressed in military uniforms, make a "coup" and elect new police officers, judges, and the mayor of the city. The"Resistance" attacks them, trying to recapture the town. The meaning of the festival is to raise funds for the needs of the city - representatives of the "authorities" fine passers-by for violations and collect money in a common cauldron© AP Photo/Alberto Saiz
For the 44th time, scuba divers have installed a New Year tree in the Blue Lake in Tatarstan, December 26. Due to the unique composition of the water, it does not freeze even in severe frosts. The action should draw attention to the problem of the destruction of the lake shoreline. The spruce is dismantled on the night of January 13-14© Yegor Aleyev/TASS
GUM skating rink and GUM fair on Red Square, Moscow, December 27. All necessary safety measures are observed at the rink: no more than 450 people can skate at the same time, skates are disinfected after each use, air recirculators and germicidal lamps work. Free master classes with Russian sports stars will become a traditional part of the ice program© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin took part in the "Wish Tree" charity event at the Russian Government House, Moscow, December 27. The head of government fulfilled the dream of five-year-old Misha Spiridonov from the Oryol Region, who dreams of visiting a chocolate factory. Together they visited "Red October". The "Christmas tree of wishes" will run until February 28, 2022. Desires can be sent, for example, by orphans and children with disabilities or living in families with incomes below the subsistence level© Dmitry Astakhov/POOL/TASS
A top view of the multifunctional complex "1000 Trees" in China, the first phase of construction of which was completed recently, Shanghai, December 28. Designed by Heatherwick, the facility is shaped like two forested mountains. 1000 trees of seventy species grow in special columns with built-in irrigation systems© Lai Cong/VCG via Getty Images
A man hugs his lizard in a holiday hat during the annual Christmas gathering at Somtum Khun Daeng restaurant, Bangkok, December 25. The event for the owners of an unusual Thai pet includes the obligatory exchange of information on the proper care of the lizards and gifts for those who brought a cold-blooded friend with them© Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images
Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov during demonstration performances at the Russian Figure Skating Championship, where they won first place among sports pairs, St. Petersburg, December 26. Kamila Valieva became the winner of the Russian championship in single figure skating, Mark Kondratyuk took first place in men. In ice dancing, Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin won. Tatyana Tarasova called the Russian Championship the brightest figure skating event in the outgoing year© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and 36 British OneWeb satellites takes off from the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, December 27. This launch was the twelfth one within the OneWeb program and the fifth from this launch site© Roscosmos Press Office/TASS
Putin sends bill on Russian citizenship to State Duma
Simplified naturalization would be an option for several other groups of people, such as children or Great Patriotic War veterans, former USSR citizens and people whose close relatives are Russian citizens
Read more
Russia to pursue line of giving up unilateral concessions in contacts with US — Lavrov
According to Sergey Lavrov, the task of the Russian Foreign Ministry is "to create maximally favorable external conditions for developing the country, ensuring its security and raising the well-being of Russian citizens"
Read more
Russia sets up new paratroop regiment in Crimea
The regiment would be formed under the plan of transforming the Kamyshin separate guards air assault unit
Read more
Implementing Russia-Belarus union programs to create better economic conditions — Putin
Moscow and Minsk have serious plans to work on cooperation, the Russian President noted
Read more
Over 1,000 trucks stuck at Russian-Chinese border — report
Rigs carrying food products are let through first, making trucks carrying other goods, including holiday gifts
Read more
Chechen leader Kadyrov: Putin to prevent Western military bases’ deployment in Ukraine
Chechnya is ready to act as infantry force to be deployed anywhere and accomplish orders without any problems, he noted
Read more
Defense chief praises achievements in rearming Russian troops
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu noted that the level of modernity for all types of armaments in the Russian Army was more than 71%
Read more
Press review: Russia cracks down on Google and Iran, Israel threaten to hit nuke sites
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 27th
Read more
Ukrainian military captures Lugansk Republic militia fighter — LPR defense spokesman
The abducted fighter is being subjected to physical and moral pressure, the statement reads
Read more
Hainan opens international marine industry exhibition
The event will be held at the Hainan International Exhibition Center in Haikou City for three days
Read more
Chinese paratroopers hold drills on China’s Hainan Island
The exercises are aimed at improving the joint combat readiness of troops in maritime amphibious operations on the islands, the Global Times noted
Read more
Russian top diplomat stresses need to unite and protect compatriots abroad
In this regard, Sergey Lavrov focused on the need to "ensure the rights of compatriots living overseas, provide the protection of their interests and preserve the national cultural identity, as is envisaged by the adopted amendments to Russian law"
Read more
Russia, US to hold talks on Ukraine, security in Europe on January 10 — report
According to the spokesman, a Russia-NATO Council meeting may take place on January 12, while Russia and OSCE representatives may meet on January 13
Read more
Russian shipyard wraps up 1st stage of trials of improved Lada-class diesel-electric sub
During the first stage of the trials, the submarine’s speed and maneuvering tests were carried out
Read more
Putin, Xi to approve crucial political document in Beijing, Chinese politician says
In February, the Russian President will pay a visit to China and will participate in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics
Read more
Press review: Culprits for EU’s energy crisis revealed and Iran may buy aircraft with oil
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 29th
Read more
Gazprom sets new record for gas supplies to China on December 23
Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said earlier that since November, the company’s gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline have exceeded daily contractual obligations to Chinese partners by more than one third
Read more
Russia not bluffing on security proposals, going to explain this to West — senior diplomat
On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released draft agreements on legally-binding security guarantees on the part of the US and NATO
Read more
Russia’s Alexandra Kostenyuk wins world title in women’s rapid chess
Kostenyuk has won the first world rapid chess title in her career, previously, she placed second thrice - in 2012, 2014 and 2016
Read more
Russian fighter aviation holds drills in skies over Armenia
The military pilots operated in air pairs to perform simple and complex aerobatic maneuvers in the mountains in adverse weather conditions
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko agree to continue cooperation of Russia and Belarus in aircraft industry
"We have both civilian and military plants in aircraft construction industry, we can do a lot for cooperation, especially since such projects are in demand for the Russian aircraft industry," the President of Belarus noted
Read more
NATO provocations may trigger armed conflict — Russian Defense Ministry
The intensity of reconnaissance flights in the Black Sea region has grown by 60% in contrast to 2020
Read more
Lavrov criticizes Kiev’s proposals for Donbass as absurd
The unrecognized republics issued the appropriate orders immediately, while Kiev didn’t, until much later, Lavrov said
Read more
Moscow City Court dissolves foreign-agent listed NGO
"The court decreed to fully satisfy the stated claims of the Public Prosecutor’s office on the liquidation of the Memorial Human Rights Center interregional civic organization," the judge said
Read more
No halt in gas supply in Germany, Russia fulfills obligations — German Economy Ministry
According to Annika Einhorn, the ministry is constantly developing mechanisms to ensure its gas supply in case of a crisis situation, which is carried out in cooperation with other EU member states on the basis of EU legislation
Read more
Russian guard ship to rejoin Baltic Fleet in February after repairs
The warship has been under repairs at the Yantar Shipyard since 2014
Read more
Private talks between Putin, Nazarbayev begin in St. Petersburg
Earlier, Nazarbayev arrived in St. Petersburg for an informal summit between the leaders of CIS states
Read more
German Cabinet confirms plans for Moscow-Berlin talks
According to the Cabinet spokesman Wolfgang Buechner, the German government seeks to facilitate the de-escalation of the conflict between Russia and the West
Read more
Putin’s phone call with Biden scheduled for late Thursday evening — Kremlin
The White House said earlier that Biden would hold a phone call with Putin on Thursday, "to discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia"
Read more
Defense contractor delivers upgraded A-50U long-range ‘flying radar’ to Russian troops
The aircraft has become the seventh airborne platform delivered to the troops
Read more
MC-21 aircraft receives basic type certificate — Industry and Trade Minister
Next year, the certificate will be amended to allow the use of the Russian composite wing and the PD-14 engine in the aircraft, Denis Manturov stressed
Read more
Russian-US talks on security guarantees scheduled for January 10 in Geneva — MFA
On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees on a part of the US and NATO
Read more
Russia will not turn into "besieged fortress" due to sanctions — Lavrov
The foreign minister specified that if the West strengthened sanctions, Russia would find an answer but he stressed that Moscow was counting on the prudence of its Western partners
Read more
Lavrov says West seeks ‘small’ Ukraine ‘war’ to blame Moscow, stifle Russia economically
The Russian foreign minister also drew attention to the position widely spread in the West on using preventing sanctions against Russia
Read more
Putin unveils plans to hold Russia-Belarus military drills in early 2022
The exact date is yet unknown
Read more
US, EU rejection of Sputnik V a mistake, Argentine epidemiologist says
The US and EU member states stripped themselves of a good coronavirus vaccine by rejecting the Russian-made Sputnik V, says Argentine epidemiologist Gabriela Piovano
Read more
Putin scores seven goals in friendly ice hockey match with Belarus leader Lukashenko
Other players in today’s match were famous ice hockey players, including Pavel Bure, Alexei Kasatonov, Valery Kamensky, Ilya Kovalchuk and Vyacheslav Fetisov
Read more
Russia doubts its demand to halt NATO’s eastward expansion will gain traction — Lavrov
Russia released its proposals for security guarantees to the wider public recently to prevent the West from sweeping them under the rug, the top diplomat said
Read more
NATO refusing to speak with Russia on equal basis — Russian deputy defense minister
The alliance has been ignoring Russia’s interests and avoiding an equal discussion of the existing problems, Alexander Fomin said
Read more
Taliban militants open fire on protesting women in Kabul — news agency
The incident occurred near the hospital of the Italian Emergency humanitarian organization
Read more