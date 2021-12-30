This week in photos: Putin plays hockey, New Year tree under water and festival in Spain

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko took to the ice to take part in a friendly hockey match, St. Petersburg, December 29. Both teams included renowned hockey players, including Pavel Bure, Alexey Kasatonov, Valery Kamensky, Ilya Kovalchuk, Vyacheslav Fetisov. Before the game, at a meeting in the Constantine Palace, the heads of state discussed topical issues of Belarusian-Russian cooperation © Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

A used car is being lowered from the Sun Rio cargo ship, which arrived from Busan, at the pier of the seaport, Vladivostok, December 28. A thick ice crust covered both the cargo ship itself and the cars on it. Icing of ships occurs due to the moist sea wind, waves and freezing temperatures. As a result the risk of the boat capsizing is increased © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Participants of the Els Enfarinats festival use their weapons - eggs and flour, Ibi, December 28. The annual battles have been going on for over two hundred years. Some residents, dressed in military uniforms, make a "coup" and elect new police officers, judges, and the mayor of the city. The"Resistance" attacks them, trying to recapture the town. The meaning of the festival is to raise funds for the needs of the city - representatives of the "authorities" fine passers-by for violations and collect money in a common cauldron © AP Photo/Alberto Saiz

For the 44th time, scuba divers have installed a New Year tree in the Blue Lake in Tatarstan, December 26. Due to the unique composition of the water, it does not freeze even in severe frosts. The action should draw attention to the problem of the destruction of the lake shoreline. The spruce is dismantled on the night of January 13-14 © Yegor Aleyev/TASS

GUM skating rink and GUM fair on Red Square, Moscow, December 27. All necessary safety measures are observed at the rink: no more than 450 people can skate at the same time, skates are disinfected after each use, air recirculators and germicidal lamps work. Free master classes with Russian sports stars will become a traditional part of the ice program © Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin took part in the "Wish Tree" charity event at the Russian Government House, Moscow, December 27. The head of government fulfilled the dream of five-year-old Misha Spiridonov from the Oryol Region, who dreams of visiting a chocolate factory. Together they visited "Red October". The "Christmas tree of wishes" will run until February 28, 2022. Desires can be sent, for example, by orphans and children with disabilities or living in families with incomes below the subsistence level © Dmitry Astakhov/POOL/TASS

A top view of the multifunctional complex "1000 Trees" in China, the first phase of construction of which was completed recently, Shanghai, December 28. Designed by Heatherwick, the facility is shaped like two forested mountains. 1000 trees of seventy species grow in special columns with built-in irrigation systems © Lai Cong/VCG via Getty Images

A man hugs his lizard in a holiday hat during the annual Christmas gathering at Somtum Khun Daeng restaurant, Bangkok, December 25. The event for the owners of an unusual Thai pet includes the obligatory exchange of information on the proper care of the lizards and gifts for those who brought a cold-blooded friend with them © Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov during demonstration performances at the Russian Figure Skating Championship, where they won first place among sports pairs, St. Petersburg, December 26. Kamila Valieva became the winner of the Russian championship in single figure skating, Mark Kondratyuk took first place in men. In ice dancing, Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin won. Tatyana Tarasova called the Russian Championship the brightest figure skating event in the outgoing year © Alexander Demianchuk/TASS