ABBA release new album for first time in 40 years

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The Swedish pop quartet ABBA has released a new album ‘Voyage’, the first in 40 years after their split, according to the group’s official website.

"ABBA are back with their brand new studio album ‘Voyage’," the statement reads. It is noted that the album was already available on music streaming services as well as on CDs and audio cassettes.

During an online press conference from London in early September, the band revealed that they were planning the Voyage album, which was going to include ten new songs. The show will take place in London at the concert hall with 3,000 seats, which was built specifically for the event. As many as ten live musicians will perform along with four ‘Abbatars’, digital copies of the quartet members.

According to the official website, the first concerts are scheduled for late May, 2021.

As the BBC noted, ABBA has sold about 400 mln singles and records all over the world. In 2015, the composition ‘Dancing Queen’ was inducted into the prestigious US Grammy Hall of Fame. The American musical comedies ‘Mamma Mia!’ and ‘Mamma Mia! 2’, which were based on the Swedish group’s songs, collected more than $1 bln worldwide, the IMDb online database stated.