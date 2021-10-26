{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
ARCTIC TODAY

Laser Physics for Japanese linguist. Why foreigners come to study in Arkhangelsk

According to the Northern Arctic Federal University’s head of the International Cooperation Department Lubov Zarubina, students from Japan explained that had been attracted by the fact that Arkhangelsk is not a cosmopolitan city

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Taisuke Nagase is a third-year student at the Northern Arctic Federal University (NAFU) in Arkhangelsk. His first degree was in linguistics, and now in Russia he studies Laser Physics and Radiation Interaction with Substance. He has not traveled to home for two years. The only communication with the family and friends is by phone or on the Internet. He admits, he misses Japan, but the confidence that after the graduation he will be a unique specialist is very supporting.

Near SAFU’s International Cooperation Department we see a Welcome! sign in a few languages. Taisuke finds a Chinese variant and reads it out. I try to repeat four melodious syllables. As I keep failing to pronounce them correctly, Taisuke soothes me, saying "Don’t worry, not many Japanese speak Chinese!" He, however, speaks four languages - Chinese, English, Mongolian and Uzbek.

- Oh, plus Russian, - he counts. - At the university I studied eleven languages, though can’t remember everything now. Take Romanian, I have forgotten it - I’ve studied it for only one year. Mongolian for me is, so to say, at the expert level - I know it well, can translate from Mongolian. Uzbek is of the same group, I know it well, I have Uzbek friends. Interestingly, when three years ago I came to Russia, I knew Uzbek, met Uzbeks here and talked to them, though I did not know a word in Russian.

Unique specialist

Nagase has the University of Tokyo’s degree in Linguistics. However, he says, for making a good career in Japan, having a command of languages, even if more than one or two, is not sufficient. Besides, the languages he speaks are not that popular. Many Japanese speak English rather well. Nagase has chosen Russian because, he says, "it is a big language and not many in Japan speak it." At the same time, he says, Russian, Linguistics or whatever humanitarian subject would have been an obvious choice, and thus he decided to study theoretical physics as a new direction.

"Foreign languages and natural sciences - this combination is rare, such people are few. I will work as a free businessman, a freelancer, and thus it is most important to be unique. I will be able to be an interpreter in laser physics."

Language as a set of formulas

Taisuke says linguistics and physics are quite harmonious for him. At high school he studied natural sciences - the physics-mathematics direction. To him, linguistics is also a natural science. He compares a language with a set of formulas. Thus physics as a subject is not complicated. What is truly complicated is to learn it in Russian. When a freshman, he asked his friend, a student in engineering, to send him physics books in Japanese, to make studies easier.

- Two years ago, my level of Russian was not great. I studied physics the following way: physics as a subject - by using Japanese books, and in Russian I memorized the terms.

The most complicated aspect in Russian is auditing. Grammar, he said, is not a big problem. Certain sounds in Russian do not exist in Japanese. For example ‘r’ and ‘l’ sound similar for a Japanese.

- I say "ruler," but whenever I say "ru" and "ler", to my ear they sound similar - "rurer". "Hu," "fu," "pu" - are also similar. "I will go to SAFU (Russian abbreviation for the university)" and "I will go to Sahu (Russian name for Yakutia, in objective case)" - that is Yakutia - I hear them with no difference. I know how to move the lips, the tongue, how to make those sounds. I can even pronounce, but my ears wouldn’t hear the difference. "SAFU" and "Sahu" sound the same."

At the university’s Polyglot center, Nagase teaches Japanese. He expected to see among students those who study linguistics, but was surprised to see doctors, journalists, teachers and even school students - anime fans.

Calm city

According to NAFU’s head of the International Cooperation Department Lubov Zarubina, students from Japan study at the university since 2018, and they all have learned about the university independently from each other - by surfing the Internet. However, they had similar reasons to pick this university in Arkhangelsk.

- When we spoke with them, the students, very open, explained they had been attracted by the fact that Arkhangelsk is not a cosmopolitan city - it is a calm northern province. It was surprisingly to us, as some of them come from big Japanese cities and have used to study, for example, in Tokyo. At the same time, they have experience in international education, as they have taken educational modules in different countries.

This is how Taisuke explains it: he used to surf the Internet to find a university in Russia, though not in Moscow, St. Petersburg or Vladivostok - the Japanese know those cities and have visited them often before the pandemic.

- Arkhangelsk is not that popular, and this is why I have chosen it. In Moscow and in other big cities, live many Japanese, and I would have probably communicated with them and talked in Japanese, and with other people - in English. In Arkhangelsk, however, I am most deeply inside the language environment, which is what I have been looking for.

Lubov Zarubina says other Japanese students also give this reason.

The university education systems in Japan and in Russia differ quite much. Japanese universities do not have that many classes, which students must attend. The Russian university has more strict requirements in this aspect.

Attitude to Russia

Nagase comes from Province Nagasaki, a southern region. Taisuke says laughing - my students learn to speak a southern accent with a shade of Tokyo accent. Many of his relatives live on Tsushima. One of his predecessors was a general, who participated in the Battle of Tsushima. We are trying to count backwards - he was a great-great grandfather. I ask Taisuke how his family took the news he studies in Russia.

- My parents were students in the Cold War time, in the time of the antagonism between communism and capitalism, the parents had bad attitudes to communism. Presently, Russia does not have communism, but for them Russia anyway is like the Soviet Union, thus they do not really like it.

Anyway, he continued, they have got used to the fact he studies in Russia. Taisuke has lived abroad: studied in China, then for a year taught Japanese at the Chisinau University.

Taisuke’s posts on VKontakte are brief. In Russian, in Japanese and in other languages. Most posts are about studies. For example: "Until I studied quantum mechanics, I thought Schrodinger was a cat." In another post he wrote how for the first time he met in Moscow the Buryats and Kalmyks, and their common language was Mongolian. The student added - he dreams to visit Russia’s Siberian part.

- I’d like to go to Oymyakon. It would be interesting to be in Yakutia. And I want to travel to Altai.

Russian-Japanese dish

At the Japanese classes, Nagase tells students about his country, its traditions, peoples, he explains what anime exclamations mean, and, surely, tells about the Japanese cuisine. In Arkhangelsk, he goes to Japanese restaurants and regrets they do not serve natto, made from fermented soybeans. Thus, when he used the word in an example, he had to explain to the students what it was about and showed pictures on the Internet. Generally speaking, he is quite satisfied with the Russian variant of the Japanese cuisine.

- I have a reason to like Russia, - he laughs. - I like the Russian-Japanese dish - rolls! You wouldn’t find them in Japan. This is a Russian dish, not Japanese. They are not sushi, they are different, but I like them. Sushi never has cheese or cucumbers! But I like rolls, like Philadelphia, or others. I often go to Japanese restaurants specifically because I enjoy rolls.

Another big attraction in Arkhangelsk to him is a swimming pool, Vodnik, - a 50-meter pool, where visitors are not too many.

After receiving a Bachelor degree, Nagase, probably, would want to work for a Japanese company, though living in Russia. He is well aware of the Japanese workaholism - he has used to wake up at 5 in the morning to be back home well after midnight, and again to return to the office very early in the morning. Meanwhile he plans to continue studies to receive a Bachelor degree and then to take a Master-degree program, though not in physics. Most probably, in linguistics.

Foreign students at NAFU

Presently, another three students from Japan study at the university: linguistics, philology and information systems, and technologies. Two more students from Japan have joined the preparatory department this academic year.

NAFU students come from 50 countries. Master degree programs feature students from Canada and France. Post graduates come from Vietnam, Syria, Mongolia and Indonesia. In 2021, the university jointly with Kazakhstan’s State Pedagogical University offers a Master degree course in teaching Russian and Literature. Another joint project is with China’s Yulin University - in oil and gas. During this Bachelor degree program, students will study in China for three years, and will come to Arkhangelsk to continue studies for the fourth year.

Crimea and Sevastopol
Unearthed in Crimea, Scythian gold must be returned to Crimea — republican envoy
According to Georgy Muradov, the people in Crimea will never put up with the loss of their historical treasures
Read more
Media: Hainan boosts international cooperation on rare fruit cultivation
There are already more than 400 varieties of exotic fruits imported from other countries
Read more
‘Pathetic flops to fail miserably’: Russian envoy slams Ukraine’s new missile scheme
Considering Ukraine’s current potential, its missiles "will hardly be able to reach the Russian Federation," Konstantin Gavrilov said
Read more
Moscow's rejection of relations with NATO is not big deal - Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that NATO is "an aggressive bloc", which considers Russia as an adversary
Read more
Media: Consumption in the capital of China's Hainan growing rapidly
The Haikou government is working hard to turn Hainan into an international advanced consumption zone
Read more
Many countries confirm efficacy of Sputnik V vaccine after a year use - developer
At the moment, the drug is registered in 70 countries with a total population of 4 billion people
Read more
80% of those claiming they get coronavirus after vaccination bought certificates - expert
Alexander Gintsburg explained that it is possible to check whether a person was vaccinated with Sputnik V or not with the help of a special analysis for the presence of drug markers
Read more
Russian, Chinese warships conduct first ever joint patrol in western Pacific
As reported earlier, the Russian and Chinese Navies held the Joint Sea 2021 three-day naval maneuvers in the Sea of Japan
Read more
Russia’s Su-57 outshines US fifth-generation fighters, says expert
Russia’s Aerospace Forces will receive 22 Su-57 fighters by late 2024 and their number will increase to 76 by 2028
Read more
Ukraine’s plans to create communication points are provocative - Russian Foreign Ministry
rainian law enforcement officials prepared the provocation again, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Israeli airstrike hits Syrian army's positions in Quneitra province — TV
It was reported that the airstrike hit ground targets near the city of Al-Baath and the Al-Kurum settlement
Read more
Pristina’s actions against Russian diplomats not to affect their legal status - diplomat
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the expelled diplomats have no relation to any bodies of the self-proclaimed state, as they are accredited to the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo
Read more
Russia will produce newest Baikal aircraft in Komsomolsk-on-Amur - authorities
The launch of serial production of LMS-901 Baikal is expected to start in 2024
Read more
Sanya and Haikou make it to top-3 of the most popular places in China for car tourism
Hainan is one of the most popular holiday destinations in China
Read more
Hainan duty free sales up by 66.9% over the founding day weekend
Sales peaked on October 6 at 274 million yuan (about $ 42.4 million)
Read more
Hainan's Haikou visited by more than 700,000 tourists during the 'golden week'
During the thirteenth five-year plan (2016-2020), Hainan received about 352 million Chinese and foreign tourists
Read more
Hainan authorities note boost in consumption during PRC Founding day weekend
This year, the weekend in honor of the Founding Day of the People's Republic of China lasted from October 1 to October 7
Read more
Putin invites Israeli prime minister to visit St. Petersburg
Naftali Bennett accepted the invitation and said he would be pleased to make another visit to Russia
Read more
Ukrainian opposition politician calls for restoration of economic ties with Russia, CIS
Viktor Medvedchuk noted that relations between Ukraine and Russia are at a dead end, with numerous adverse consequences, first of all, for Ukraine and Ukrainians
Read more
Actress Peresild says departure from ISS makes her sad
It seemed that 12 days would be a lot, Yulia Peresild said
Read more
German attache in Moscow given a note over Germany’s nuclear deterrence statements
On October 21, the German defense minister claimed in a live broadcast that NATO was ready, if necessary, to employ military capabilities, including nuclear weapons, to deter Russia
Read more
SpaceX spacecraft gain enough experience to deliver Russian cosmonauts — Roscosmos
Head of the Russian space agency Dmitry Rogozin plans to discuss the issue of cross flights at the meeting with his NASA counterpart on Tuesday
Read more
Media: Haikou restaurants enjoying a 'consumption boom'
The Hainan cuisine has a number of distinctive features
Read more
Gazprom supplies gas to Europe in accordance with consumers’ requests under contracts
Earlier, it was reported that gas pumping via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline was down at 333,000 cubic meters per hour by Monday morning
Read more
British PM tells Putin Russia-UK relationship "is not the one" London wants
Boris Johnson stressed that significant bilateral difficulties in UK-Russia relations remained, including the poisonings in Salisbury and underscored the importance of Ukrainian sovereignty
Read more
Marker robot to combat drones - developer
Robot will identify intruders of different types: unauthorized individuals, motor vehicles and drones
Read more
Russia must keep QR codes until collective immunity reaches 80% — expert
This approach has already shown its effectiveness in many countries, Alexander Gintsburg, head of the Gamaleya Center said
Read more
Over 3.7 million tourists visit Hainan during the holidays marking China's founding day
Read more
Russian tycoon granted asylum in Montenegro as Zurich closes his money laundering case
According to Telman Ismailov’s lawyer Marina Rusakova, this factor was decisive in her client’s release from extradition detention
Read more
Press review: Erdogan on verge of conflict with West and who’ll profit from China’s crisis
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 25th
Read more
The existing model of capitalism has run its course — Putin
According to the Russian president, this model can no longer offer a way out of the "snarl of increasingly tangled contradictions"
Read more
Occupancy of Hainan's luxury hotels exceeded 90% during October holidays
During the holidays, hotels on the island provided additional services for guests
Read more
St. Petersburg goes into lockdown, closing restaurants, malls, public places Oct 30-Nov 7
Apart from that, beauty salons, sports centers and non-essential trade will be closed, but for pharmacies, gas stations, and grocery stores
Read more
Hainan authorities drew over 300,000 talented personnel to the island in three years
The Million Talents program was launched in the spring of 2018
Read more
Nord Stream 2 certification requires legitimacy for exploitation, says German ambassador
The construction of Nord Stream 2 was fully completed on September 10
Read more
Scythian Gold collection should be handed over to Ukraine — Dutch court
The judge said that the artifacts were "part of the cultural heritage of the Ukrainian State" and "belong to the public part of the State Museum Fund of Ukraine"
Read more
More than 33,000 tourists visited Sanya rainforest park in five days of holidays
Most of the visitors came from Beijing, Wuhan, Chengdu, Chongqing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and other major Chinese cities
Read more
Media: Hainan to host an international wedding tourism forum in November
In 2019, before the pandemic, more than 300,000 Chinese tourists arrived in Sanya to attend 2,600 weddings
Read more
Hainan hotels during the national holidays attract guests with extraordinary cuisine
This year, the weekend in honor of the Founding Day of the People's Republic of China lasted from October 1 to October 7
Read more
Hainan's Jiangdong Development Zone to develop alternative energy
According to the local authorities, they are going to introduce high standards for environmental protection in Jiangdong zone
Read more
Moldova staged gas crisis, its debt amounts to $433mln - Gazprom
Spokesman for the Russian gas giant Gazprom Sergei Kupriyanov said that no politics can be seen in the crisis with gas supplies to Moldova, as Gazprom cannot operate at a loss
Read more
Lithuania’s Klaipeda District mayor detained in Russia for border violation
Lithuanian border guards also confirmed reports about the border violation incident involving a Lithuanian boat with three persons aboard
Read more
Putin thanks Europe for sanctions, noting good effect of countermeasures for Russia
Vladimir Putin noted that Russia is increasing food supplies to the world market
Read more
Russia warns Germany against testing Russian Armed Forces’ reliability — statement
The October 21-22 NATO Council ministerial meeting once again confirmed the Alliance’s course toward the containment of Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Putin grants Russian citizenship to actress and singer Natalia Oreiro and her son
Natalia Oreiro said in an interview that she had applied for Russian citizenship in June 2020
Read more
Moscow minimizes consequences of possible Ukrainian rapprochement with NATO - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, that Russia could not stop this process
Read more
Russian envoy laughs off Ukraine’s ‘lunatic’ missile threats
Konstantin Gavrilov did not rule out, however, that the West might render assistance to Ukraine as it was instigating Kiev, "supporting its absurd statements" on the military issue
Read more
Emelianenko defeated Johnson at Bellator MMA tournament in Russia
Emelianenko downed the opponent for the count in the first round
Read more
NATO pulling forces to Russian borders amid calls to deter Russia - Shoigu
NATO’s deterrence plan in Afghanistan resulted in a catastrophe, the Russian defense chief said
Read more
Over 279,000 tourists visited Sanya sights in three days
During the first three days of the vacation, over 166,000 tourists arrived in Sanya by rail and air transport
Read more
First express train with vegetables, fruits to depart from Tashkent to Moscow in November
Kazakhstan, the country through which the train will travel, also joined the project, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov said
Read more