Italy to weigh inclusion of Sputnik V in COVID vaccine passports, says Russian envoy

ROME, Sept. 27. /TASS/. Italian officials said they would look into including Russia’s Sputnik V jab in the system of local COVID vaccine passports, or green passes, Sergei Razov, Russia's ambassador to Italy, said on Monday in a speech.

''Foreign Minister Lavrov, who was here a month ago, asked during a meeting with Italy's prime minister to take a close look at the issue because it limits the rights of our diplomats and not only that,'' Razov noted. ''Draghi said, 'I promise, we will,' [but] in what sense and how soon, well that's what we are waiting for.''

"Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko had deliberated over Sputnik V’s certification at bilateral meetings as part of the G20 events,'' the ambassador noted.

The Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases in Rome on April 13 signed a memorandum of cooperation with Russia's. Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Razov said.

''Academician Alexander Gintsburg (head of the Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology - TASS) has invited the Spallanzani institute director to Moscow in October to continue cooperation,'' the diplomat said.

According to TASS, the Italian delegation will, in addition to Francesco Vaia, the institute's director, include Alessio D'Amato, the Lazio region's health chief.