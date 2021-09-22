Oleg Nikitin who was sentenced to 28 months behind bars in US to be deported to Russia

NEW YORK, September 22. /TASS/. Russian national Oleg Nikitin who pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate sanctions on exports of certain equipment to Russia was sentenced to 28 months in prison. Alexei Tarasov, Nikitin’s defense attorney, told TASS that he would be deported to Russia in several weeks.

The sentence practically covers the time Nikitin has already spent behind bars awaiting a court ruling. Therefore, the lawyer said that the Russian will soon be freed and will be sent to Russia soon after.

Tarasov said that Nikitin "will soon reunite with his family, wife and children." "It is a very good result, considering that he could have been sentenced to four years or even five as a maximum.".