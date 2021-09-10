Two terrorists killed in special operation in Dagestan, authorities report

MOSCOW, September 10. / TASS /. Two militants have been eliminated during a counter-terrorist operation in the Buynaksky District of Dagestan, in Russia’s North Caucasus, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) reported, noting that automatic firearms, ammunition and improvised explosive devices were found at the scene of the shootout.

"Tonight, during a search for individuals plotting terror crimes, two armed militants were found by the security forces in the woodland area of Dagestan’s Buynaksky District," the NAC noted.

The head of the Federal Security Service’s (FSB) regional department decided to impose a counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime. The gunmen were asked to lay down their arms and surrender to the authorities. "In response, they opened fire on law enforcement officers and were killed during the shootout. Automatic weapons and ammunition were found at the scene, while an improvised explosive device ready for use was uncovered in the criminals' vehicle," the NAC stated.

No casualties among law enforcement and civilians were reported. FSB officers conduct operational-search measures and investigative actions.