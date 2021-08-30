Russia, UK discussing mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, diplomat says

ARKHANGELSK, August 30. /TASS/. Moscow and London are discussing the mutual acceptance of vaccination certificates, Russia has sent an application for the recognition of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to the UK, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second European Department Sergey Belyaev told TASS on Monday.

"The issue is being discussed," he said.

According to the senior diplomat, an application for the recognition of the Sputnik V jab has been sent.

Russia has so far registered five COVID-19 vaccines. They are Sputnik V and Sputnik Light developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, EpiVacCorona and EpiVacCorona-N created by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology and CoviVac from the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products. Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and CoviVac are two-dose shots, while Sputnik Light is a single-dose vaccine.