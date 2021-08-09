Egyptian resorts safe from epidemiological point of view, Embassy in Russia says

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Egypt’s resorts of Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada are one of the safest worldwide from the epidemiological point of view, spokesman for the Egyptian Embassy in Moscow Ahmed Abdel Moez told TASS on Monday.

"We undertook a number of measures both in tourist destinations and in Cairo and all airports. There are procedures for the immediate detection [of coronavirus] upon arrival and there are strict public health standards that are being observed at hotels and tourism objects, <...> as well as a set of strict control measures to ensure the safety and health of Egyptian citizens and tourists," he said.

The diplomat noted that Egypt where no more than 50 daily coronavirus infections are being recorded, is among the countries with the lowest incidence and mortality caused by the coronavirus infection. "The WHO categorizes Egypt as one of the safest tourist destinations from the point of view of the spread of the epidemic," he explained. The spokesperson added that workers in the sphere of tourism in Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada were vaccinated against the coronavirus infection.

The diplomat also reiterated that those Russians who received the second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine no later than 14 days before entering Egypt do not have to present a PCR test.

All flights between Russia and Egypt were completely suspended in November 2015 after a passenger jet owned by Russia’s Kogalymavia airline bound from Sharm El Sheikh to St. Petersburg exploded over the Sinai carrying 217 passengers and seven crew members, killing everyone on board. The Federal Security Service (FSB) ruled the incident as a terrorist attack. In January 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to resume regular flights to Cairo. However, the charter connection with Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh has remained suspended. Over recent years, the Egyptian side has beefed up its systems of inspections, controls, and checks of passengers and luggage in addition to modernizing its airport infrastructure.

On July 8, 2021, Putin struck down the 2015 decree which banned flights to Egypt’s resorts operated by Russian airlines. On July 23, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported that air service with the two Egyptian resorts will resume from Moscow on August 9.