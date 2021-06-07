Navalny transferred back to prison from hospital

PETUSHKI /Vladimir Region/, June 7. /TASS/. Russian blogger Alexei Navalny has been transferred from the penal hospital back to the Penal Colony Number 2 in Pokrov where he is serving his prison term in the Yves Rocher criminal case, a representative of the colony where the hospital is located said on Monday before the planned court hearing of Navalny’s lawsuits against the penal colony.

"Blogger Navalny is transferred to the Pokrov prison," he noted, adding that Navalny will attend the court hearing via videoconference.

Navalny, who previously received a suspended sentence over the Yves Rocher case and was recently imprisoned due to numerous probation violations, is currently serving time in Penal Colony number 2 in the Vladimir Region. He was detained on January 17 on his return to Moscow from Germany, where he was receiving medical treatment. On February 2, a Moscow court replaced his suspended sentence with a real one.

Navalny is serving his prison sentence in Penal Colony No.2 in Central Russia’s Vladimir Region. On April 5, he was taken to the prison infirmary with symptoms of an acute respiratory disease detected during a routine medical checkup. According to the regional penitentiary authorities, Navalny was moved back to his unit on April 9 since his condition had improved. His tuberculosis and coronavirus tests came back negative, and a panel of doctors came to the conclusion that he was in satisfactory condition. Nevertheless, the regional office of the Federal Penitentiary Service reported on April 19 that the doctors decided to transfer Navalny to an in-patient facility of a regional hospital for convicts.