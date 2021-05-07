New COVID strains won’t impact efficiency of Russian vaccines, expert assures

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The potential of new coronavirus strains appearing won’t diminish the efficiency of Russian-made COVID vaccines, assures Viktor Zuyev, chief researcher at the Gamaleia Research Institute.

"As of today, when asked whether the emergence of mutations would invalidate the vaccines’ efficiency, we can answer that there is no such danger," he emphasized.

Earlier, Anna Popova, the nation’s chief sanitary doctor, stated that Russian vaccines guarantee protection from all coronavirus strains.