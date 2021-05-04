World Congress of Compatriots Living Abroad set for October 15-16

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The 7th session of the World Congress of Compatriots Living Abroad will take place on October 15-16 in a mixed format (both online and offline) in Moscow, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Relations with Compatriots Abroad Alexander Nurizade said in an interview with TASS.

"We are actively preparing for another, seventh session of the World Congress of Compatriots Living Abroad. This important event for the life of the community will take place on October 15-16 in Moscow," he said. "This year, taking into account the existing COVID-19 restrictions, we plan to hold the congress in a hybrid format, that is, both online and offline. We hope that about 400 delegates from over 100 countries will take part in it. We are looking forward to seeing those who have an opportunity to visit in person, and we will see the rest online."

The diplomat said that sessions of this kind are not held very often, about once every three years, and the participants of these meetings sum up the results of the work done over this period. The upcoming session will be held under the motto "Russia and Compatriots in a Changing World." "It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that the novel coronavirus pandemic has completely changed the usual way and rhythm of life and work of Russian compatriots. I am pleased to note that our community has managed to adapt to the changing conditions and demonstrated its best qualities," Nurizade said.

He pointed out that during the pandemic, the volunteer movement among Russian compatriots developed significantly. "Active help was provided to people in a difficult situation in various countries, namely due to the flight bans," the Russian diplomat said.

It is expected that the event would deal with such issues as the protection of human rights and legal interests of compatriots, the matter of maintaining a shared historic memory, problems related to Russian-language education abroad, the fight against Russophobia and anti-Russian sentiments in the compatriots’ countries of residence, the development of media led by Russian compatriots, and the increased role of youth and women. "I am confident that the congress will contribute to the further support of our community living abroad, and its closer cohesion around Russia," Nurizade concluded.