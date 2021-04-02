Placido Domingo wins International Professional BraVo Music Award

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Spanish opera singer and conductor Placido Domingo won the Global Star prize of the Third International Professional BraVo Music Awards, held at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre on Friday night.

"The name of this singer can be a synonym of the world ‘phenomenon,’ given the phenomenal length of his singing career and the phenomenal number of opera roles he had performed. One of the greatest living singers, Placido Domingo, wins the BraVo award in the Global Star nomination," the ceremony’s host, Yelena Sever, announced.

Domingo did not attend the ceremony due to his busy schedule.

Bolshoi Theatre director Vladimir Urin vowed to hand over the prize to the winner. In the coming days, Placido Domingo will visit Moscow to sing as Don Carlos in the eponymous opera.