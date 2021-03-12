Sputnik V effective against British coronavirus strain, Russian health minister says

"Our specialists have researched the neutralizing activity of the blood serum of volunteers vaccinated with Sputnik V against the British strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The research verifies that the level of neutralizing antibodies to the British strain does not differ from the level of neutralizing antibodies to the original strain of SARS-CoV-2. Thus, the Sputnik V vaccine protects against the mutated British strain of the coronavirus no less effectively than against the regular strain," he said.

The Sputnik V vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. It was registered in Russia on August 11, 2020, becoming the first approved COVID-19 vaccine in the world. Sputnik V is a vector vaccine based on the human adenovirus.