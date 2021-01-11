Russia documents 23,315 COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 23,315, bringing the total to 3,425,269, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Monday.

According to the crisis center, the relative growth of new cases has not surpassed 0.7% for three days.

The lowest daily growth rates were registered in the Republic of Tuva (0.2%), the Magadan Region, the Kostroma Region, the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.3%), the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, the Nenets Autonomous Region, the Kemerovo Region (0.4%).

Some 3,004 new cases over the past 24 hours have been detected in St. Petersburg, 1,315 - in the Moscow Region, 474 cases - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 392 - in the Voronezh Region, and 390 cases have been detected in the Rostov Region.

In all, currently 562,321 patients continue treatment in Russia.