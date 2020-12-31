Outgoing year was difficult, its burden was several years’ worth, says Putin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, December 31. /TASS/. The outgoing year was difficult for all. Its burden seems to have been several years’ worth, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in the customary New Year address to the nation. The residents of the Kamchatka Peninsula were the first audience to hear it minutes before midnight.

"Dear citizens of Russia! Dear friends! In just several minutes 2020 will be over. When we saw it in a year ago, we, just like people around the world, of course looked forward to and cherished changes for the better. Nobody could have imagined then what trials were in store for us. Now it seems that the outgoing year’s burden was several years’ worth. It was hard for all of us, it brought concerns, great material problems and worries. Some experienced bitter losses of near and dear ones," Putin said.