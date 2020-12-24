Armenia ranked third in countries where Russia is most loved, poll shows

YEREVAN, December 24. /TASS/. Rossotrudnichestvo, Russia’s state agency responsible for overseeing promotion of cultural ties and exchanges, has published the results of a poll entitled ‘Which countries love Russia the most?’, Armenia was placed third, the Russian cultural center in Yerevan told TASS Thursday.

"We thank everyone who took part in the competition. Tajikistan won the first place in the competition, followed by Serbia and Armenia was placed third in the list of countries that love Russia the most," the agency was told. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Syria, Ukraine, Bulgaria and China are among the other top countries.