Putin to rely on professionals’ opinion when deciding on his vaccination, spokesman says

TASS, December 19. Russian President Vladimir Putin will heed the professionals’ opinion, when taking a decision on his vaccination, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a televised interview on Rossiya 1 channel on Saturday.

"Generally speaking, Putin does go into details on all the problems," Peskov said when asked whose opinion the president would listen to when deciding on his vaccination.

The presidential press secretary said answering a follow-up question of whose name matters more for Putin, "There are not so many real specialists."

Peskov added that such specialists "are on everyone’s lips and they all take part in the meetings."

On Thursday, Putin said at his annual news conference that he had not been vaccinated against coronavirus yet. He explained that "the vaccines that now enter public consumption are provided for citizens of a certain age group."

He added, "I am a law-abiding person in this sense, so I have not taken this vaccine yet. But I will definitely do it, as soon as it becomes possible."

Earlier, Peskov pointed out that the Russian president did not have any exclusive vaccines and he took the medicines available for all members of the public.

Russia has registered two national coronavirus vaccines so far. One of them was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology at the Russian Health Ministry and the other by Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology at the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing. A third candidate vaccine is expected to be licensed in the near future. It was developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products at the Russian Academy of Sciences.