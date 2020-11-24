Majority of Russians support requirement to wear masks in public places, survey says

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Russian Public Opinion Research Center has found out that the absolute majority of Russians (89%) support the introduction of wearing mandatory protective masks in public places in the event of aggravated epidemiological situation in the Russian Federation. This is confirmed by the results of an opinion poll published on the center’s website on Tuesday.

According to the survey, every tenth respondent is against the compulsory mask wearing. If the epidemiological situation in the country gets worse, the majority of Russians (87%) are ready to observe social distancing of 1.5-2 meters in public places. At the same time, 12% of the respondents do not support this measure.