Majority of Russians support requirement to wear masks in public places, survey says

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Russian Public Opinion Research Center has found out that the absolute majority of Russians (89%) support the introduction of wearing mandatory protective masks in public places in the event of aggravated epidemiological situation in the Russian Federation. This is confirmed by the results of an opinion poll published on the center’s website on Tuesday.
According to the survey, every tenth respondent is against the compulsory mask wearing. If the epidemiological situation in the country gets worse, the majority of Russians (87%) are ready to observe social distancing of 1.5-2 meters in public places. At the same time, 12% of the respondents do not support this measure.
The survey was conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center together with Sputnik countrywide on November 16, with 1,600 people aged 18 and above interviewed over the phone. The margin of error for this sampling does not exceed 2.5% with a probability of 95%.
Earlier, Russian top sanitary doctor Anna Popova at a session of the Presidium of the Government Coordination Council to control the coronavirus incidence in the Russian Federation, urged to tighten control over adherence to the anti-coronavirus measures introduced in Russia.