St. Petersburg reports record high of daily coronavirus cases

Overall, the city reports over 43,600 COVID-19 cases, it said. According to the crisis center, St. Petersburg recorded 302 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The previous record of new coronavirus cases, 300, was reported on July 10.

ST. PETERSBURG, October 2./TASS/. The number of daily coronavirus cases has exceeded 300 in St. Petersburg for the first time since mid-July, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday.

Overall, St. Petersburg has recorded 43,608 coronavirus cases since the start of the epidemic. As many as 29,368 patients have recovered, including 151 in the past day. The number of fatalities stands at 3,004, with 32 coronavirus deaths reported in the past day.

The Leningrad Region also saw a record number of coronavirus cases on Friday - 77. Overall, the region reports 8,326 COVID-19 cases with 5,604 recoveries and 98 deaths.

