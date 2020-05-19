St. Petersburg coronavirus cases top 11,000

ST. PETERSBURG, May 19. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases in St. Petersburg have grown by 453 over the past twenty-four hours to over 11,000, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

According to the latest data, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 11,340 in St. Petersburg as of May 19. Another 63 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,272. Five patients died over the past twenty-four hours, taking the total number of fatalities in the city to 95 since the start of the pandemic.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 4,905,800 people have been infected worldwide and more than 328,300 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,916,300 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 299,941 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 76,130 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,837 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.