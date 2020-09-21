Russia to embark on digitalizing, translating all vital records dating back to 1926

MOSCOW, September 21. / TASS /. Russia is going to pour roughly 1.7 bln rubles ($22 million) into a project to digitalize and translate all of the Russian public’s vital records dating back to 1926, according to the draft of a decree by the Ministers Cabinet made available to TASS on Monday.

"In a number of Russian constituent entities, there are civil status records drawn up in languages other than Russian (national, foreign). In this regard, to convert these civil status records into an electronic document, their preliminary translation into Russian is required," the statement said.

"The draft order provides for the clarification of the volume of budgetary allocations allocated to the Russian Ministry of Finance from the reserve fund in 2020, taking into account its increase by 1.75 billion rubles," the draft states.

According to the document, there is a need to translate documents from the registry office, in particular, from Arabic, Tatar and Old Mongolian languages. "The indicated civil status records can be translated by specialist translators with professional knowledge of the relevant foreign language," it says.

The calculation of the required additional volume of subventions is based on the average cost of translation services for one act entry, approved by the Russian Ministry of Justice. According to the draft decree, the act records "drawn up on paper and stored in the registry office since 1926" are subject to translation. Taking into account the historical significance of the documents, the special regime and the terms of their storage, the cost of the translator's visit to the registry office is also included in the calculation of the amount of subventions.

Earlier, the deputy head of the Federal Tax Service Vitaly Kolesnikov said that the Unified State Register of Civil Status Acts would be the basis of the federal register being created, containing information about the population of the country.