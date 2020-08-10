Scientists analyze soil, water, plants in fuel spill area near Norilsk

“Over three days of work, the team examined the area beginning from the power plant along the Bezymyannyi Brook and the Dakdykan River to its confluence with the Ambarnaya River,” the press service said. “The scientists have set and examined ten reporting locations.”

TASS, August 10. The Big Norilsk Expedition examined the key area of their route: from the CHPP-3 heat and power plant, where fuel spill occurred earlier, to the Ambarnaya River, the expedition’s press service told TASS.

At first, the experts took samples from the upper part of the river, where the water remained clean, and then – lower – where the fuel had got into the river. The water is filtered so that the suspension does not oxidize until the sample reaches the laboratory, and then poured into test tubes.

Soil experts have collected new samples of soil and sediment. Botanists registered the most frequent plants - willow and horsetail. They will make chemical tests to see how plants feel in that area.

About expedition to Taimyr

The Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences for the first time in recent years heads for the Taimyr Peninsula at the invitation of Nornickel. The big scientific expedition will study the peninsula and later on scientists will present suggestions for industrial companies, working in the Arctic, on how to preserve the nature.

The expedition’s key points will be watersheds of the Rivers Pyasina, Norilka and Ambarnoye, and Lake Pyasino. The expedition will work for five months – from July to November. It will feature experts from 14 research institutes of the Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch. The experts will analyze large-scale changes in the region.