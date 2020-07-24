Cabinet of Ministers earmarks over $2 mln to help Kyrgyzstan fight COVID-19

"In order to provide in July of 2020 urgent humanitarian aid to the population of the Kyrgyz Republic in fighting the coronavirus infection, budgetary allocations in the amount of up to 150 mln rubles from the state reserve fund are to be apportioned to the Emergencies Ministry of Russia in 2020 to cover the expenses of purchasing pharmaceuticals, individual protective gear, and medical products, and up to 14 mln 523,000 rubles are designated to cover the expenses on the delivery of these items as well as Russian medical specialists to the Kyrgyz Republic, taking into account the partial decrease in the severity of the situation due to the spread of the novel coronavirus infection on the territory of this republic," the statement said.

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian government has earmarked almost 165 mln ($2.2 mln) for the Emergencies Ministry to render help to Kyrgyzstan in fighting the coronavirus infection. The corresponding directive was published on Friday on the official website of legal information.

The directive also notes that the Emergencies Ministry is instructed to purchase and deliver the pharmaceuticals, individual protective gear, and medical products, as well as ensure the transportation of Russian medical experts to Kyrgyzstan. Additionally, the document stresses that travel expenses of the Ministry’s staff connected with the delivery of humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan should be realized in the amount of up to 12,700 rubles, the equivalent of $178, from the budgetary allocations provided for the Emergencies Ministry.

The Emergencies Ministry will have to present a report on implementation of this directive before February 1, 2021.

The epidemiologic situation in Kyrgyzstan has escalated at the end of June. To assist the republic two dozen Russian military medics have arrived already with the appropriate equipment, as well as almost 50 doctors from Moscow and Bashkortostan. On Saturday a special flight of the Emergencies Ministry will deliver to the Central Asian nation humanitarian aid consisting of medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, and individual protective gear. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Russian Federation has also voluntarily supplied Kyrgyzstan with test-systems allowing to conduct almost 110,000 tests for the detection of the coronavirus infection.

According to the latest data, in Kyrgyzstan over 31,000 cases of the coronavirus infection and community-acquired pneumonia (which in the republic is considered a complication after the infection) have been detected with 1,211 fatalities. Over 2,580 healthcare workers are among the infected.