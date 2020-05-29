This week in photos: Fog covered Vladivostok, air show over Milan, protests in Minneapolis

Fog season in Vladivostok, Italy’s aerobatic team flying over Milan, and fierce protests in Minneapolis are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
Towers of Russky Bridge are seen over the fog covered Vladivostok, Russia, May 26. The so-called 'fog season' on the Pacific coast and in the south of Russia's Primorye Territory lasts from April till September© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Italy’s aerobatic team Frecce Tricolori flying over Milan as part of celebrations for the 74th anniversary of the proclamation of the Italian Republic in Milan, Italy, May 25. The national acrobatic patrol scheduled to carry out a series of flyovers during a week-long air parade across all of Italy’s regions as a symbolic embrace of the nation with the tricolour fumes and as a sign of unity, solidarity and recovery© Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images
An artist of the Upsala Circus performing for children with developmental disorders staying home amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Saint Petersburg, Russia, May 27. The campaign is organized to mark International Children's Day© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Secondary school graduates pose for a photograph by the Ob River as they celebrate the end of school, Novosibirsk, Russia, May 25. The traditional ceremony known as "the Last Bell" takes place before school graduates take their final exams© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
Giraffes crossing under the bridge of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line inside the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya, May 25© REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Indonesian Muslim women praying during Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim festival marking the end the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, May 24© Antara Foto/Irwansyah Putra/Reuters
Two polar bear cubs resting in Aaborg Zoo in Aaborg, Denmark, May 27© EPA-EFE/Henning Bagger
Greek Orthodox worshipper praying at the Grotto in the reopened Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, May 26. The church was reopened after 82 days of closure due to Palestinian restrictions aimed at curbing the COVID-19© EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Protesters react as they set fire to the entrance of a police station as demonstrations continue after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, US, May 28© REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A medical worker is sprayed with disinfectant at an entrance to the Clean Zone of a temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients at the Crocus Expo Exhibition Center, Moscow region, Russia, May 25© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Surgeons in protective gear perform a hip-joint endoprosthesis surgery on a COVID-19 patient at Tatarstan's Republican Clinical Hospital in Kazan, Russia, May 26© Yegor Aleyev/TASS
Workers in protective gear carrying the coffin during the funeral of a deceased COVID-19 patient in Novoye Kolpinskoye Cemetery, Saint Petersburg, Russia, May 25© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
A man riding a scooter, with the Russian Government Building in the background, in Moscow, Russia, May 25© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
