Russia confirms over 155,000 coronavirus cases - crisis center

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The number of COVID-19 cases in Russia has risen by 10,102 over the past day to 155,370 in all regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

A total of 19,865 people have recovered and 1,451 people have died.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate in new coronavirus cases has reached 7%. Some 4,961 new COVID-19 cases (49.1%) are asymptomatic.

Moscow has confirmed 5,714 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number in the capital to 80,115. The daily growth rate in cases stands at 7.7%.

New COVID-19 cases were also recorded in 82 regions: 822 in the Moscow Region, 226 in St. Petersburg, 174 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 133 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 128 in Dagestan, 127 in the Murmansk Region, 108 in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District. The number of coronavirus cases exceeds 1,000 in 18 regions.

Some 1,770 people have been discharged in 73 regions. Among them 297 people left hospitals in Moscow, 271 in St. Petersburg, 99 in Dagestan, 70 in Bashkortostan and 68 in the Tver Region.

Fifty-two fatalities have been recorded over the past day in Moscow, 16 in the Moscow Region, three in the Primorye Region, two in the Tver, Kaliningrad, Novgorod and Astrakhan Regions. One death has been confirmed in the Voronezh, Ivanovo, Smolensk, Tula, Rostov, Samara and Tyumen Regions, the Republics of Adygea, Dagestan, Kabardino-Balkaria, North Ossetia, Mordovia and Khakassia, as well as in the Stavropol, Altai and Krasnoyarsk Regions.