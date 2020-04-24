Putin signs law to simplify procedure to obtain Russian citizenship

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing foreigners to apply for Russian citizenship without renouncing their current one, the document was published on the official Internet portal for legal information on Friday.

To date foreign nationals are to submit a confirmatory note that they applied to renounce their current citizenship in native countries when seeking to obtain a Russian passport.

The law will enter into force 90 days after its official publication.