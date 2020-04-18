Writer Alexander Kabakov dies at 76 in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russian writer, playwright and journalist Alexander Kabakov died in Moscow on Saturday, chief editor of the Russian Pioneer magazine, journalist Andrey Kolesnikov told TASS. Kabakov was 76.

"Alexander Kabakov died on Saturday at 10:40 pm in a Moscow hospital," Kolesnikov said.

Alexander Kabakov was born on October 22, 1943. Since 1972, he was professionally engaged in journalism. In the 1970-s, he was a reporter for Gudok, a Soviet railroad industry newspaper. Later he wrote and worked as the deputy editor-in-chief at the Moscow News publication. In late 1990s, he was a special correspondent and head of the department of the Kommersant publishing house.

As a fiction writer he became well-known in the era of Perestroika when in 1989 his novel "No Return" was published.The book was translated into several languages, including English, and adapted into a film. Kabakov’s books are published in the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, China and many other countries. Kabakov is a laureate of the prestigious literary prize Big Book for his novel "All Is Repairable.".