Russia ranks 11th in the world for COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia ranks 11th in the world for confirmed COVID-19 cases, TASS reports based on the official data provided by the governments of countries with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, as well as media and expert estimations. Before Friday, it used to rank 14th.

According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, there are 32,008 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Russia, which is higher than the numbers reported by Brazil, the Netherlands and Canada.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,190,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 147,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 553,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.