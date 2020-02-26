Russian embassy sends note of protest to US Department of State over Bout's transfer

WASHINGTON, February 26. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Washington has sent a note of protest to the US Department of State over the transfer of Russian national Viktor Bout to the special security unit at the Marion penitentiary in Illinois, the embassy's press service told TASS on Tuesday.

"The relevant notes of protest were sent to the US Department of State," the press service said. "We have called on the US authorities to lift the groundlessly strict measures. In the near future, the embassy's diplomats plan to make a consular visit to the compatriot," the press service added.

On Tuesday, Viktor Bout's wife Alla wrote on her Facebook account that "Viktor was locked up in a special unit, without any communications." "Your support is life for him," she wrote.

Viktor Bout was apprehended in the Thai capital of Bangkok in 2008 on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by a local court at the request of the United States. He was charged with conspiracy to deliver weapons to a group calling itself the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), regarded as a terrorist organization by Washington. In 2010, Bout was extradited to the United States. In April 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison and a fine of $15 mln.