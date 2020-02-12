Aerosmith to mark 50th anniversary by rocking Moscow again this coming summer

According to the band’s website, the European tour starts on June 13 in Italy and ends in Russia.

"One of the most successful bands in the history of rock music celebrates their 50th anniversary playing a large-scale European tour. Aerosmith will perform at VTB Arena on July 30," the concert agency’s press service said.

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Legendary American rock band Aerosmith will perform in Moscow on July 30 as part of their European tour, marking the group’s 50th anniversary, SAV Entertainment concert agency announced on Wednesday.

The last time the American rockers played in Moscow was in the spring of 2017 as part of their Aero-Vederci Baby! Tour (The name combined the first part of the band’s name with "arrivederci," an Italian word for "goodbye," hinting that it was a farewell tour).

Aerosmith was formed in Boston, Massachusetts in 1970. The group consists of Steven Tyler on vocals, Joe Perry on guitar, Tom Hamilton on bass, Joey Kramer on drums and Brad Whitford on guitar. Their style, which is rooted in blues-based hard rock and incorporates elements of pop rock, heavy metal and rhythm and blues has inspired many subsequent rock artists.

Over their 50 years, they have recorded 15 albums. The latest one titled "Music from Another Dimension!" was released in 2012.

Aerosmith is known as the best-selling American rock band of all time, having sold more than 150 million records worldwide, including over 70 million in the United States alone. The band won four Grammy Awards.

The group has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, put both on Rolling Stone's and VH1's lists of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.