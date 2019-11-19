Greek marathon torch to arrive in China's Danzhou in December

HAIKOU, November 19. /TASS/. Next month the torch from the Greek city of Marathon will be delivered to Hainan's Danzhou, where the X International Marathon will be held on December 22, www.hinews.cn reported.

More than 200 cities in China hold marathons annually, but Danzhou will be the first city in China to organize a contest with a flame from the Greek Marathon.

"The arrival of the marathon and the torch relay in Danzhou will be an important part of the events in anticipation of the X International Marathon," Qiu Bo quotes the portal as saying. According to him, on December 22, the mayor of Danzhou will head the baton of the transfer of fire. The event will also bring together several famous athletes from Greece.

Danzhou International Marathon has been held since 2009. According to the news outlet, the contest is different from other marathons held in China. The competition will become a part of the XX Hainan International Carnival (November 22 - December 31). Within six weeks the island's residents and visitors will be able to participate not only in sports competitions, but also in cultural events, concerts. Apart from Danzhou, the carnival be held on the streets and venues of five cities of the island, including Haikou (the capital), Wangning, Lingshui, Sanya and Qionghai.

The carnival will wrap up on New Year's Eve with a big music concert in Haikou.

