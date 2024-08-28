Russian state corporation to present satellite mockup at Egypt Airshow 2024

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. A mockup of a small earth remote sensing satellite produced by Lavochkin company will be presented at the integrated display of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos at the Egypt Airshow 2024.

"The integrated display of Roscosmos and Lavochkin will for the first time present a mockup of the Berkut-VR small spacecraft - it is planned to create on its base the series of earth remote sensing spacecraft for the Sphera project multi-satellite constellation," the company said.

A mockup of the Luna-26 automatic stations for Moon research from an orbit will also be presented by Lavochkin, Roscosmos noted. The state corporation will also present a mockup of the Fregat-SB upper stage, which is one of the most reliable globally. "Starting from 2000, 120 launches of the Fregat upper stage of different modifications were made; over 850 spacecraft were put to design orbits," Roscosmos noted.

The corporation will also hold a series of meetings with foreign partners to discuss current and looking-forward cooperation.