Russian female cosmonaut sets sights on stars, anticipates next space mission

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, holder of the Hero of Russia title, would like to go on another space mission in a few years, as she herself told TASS.

"[It will happen] when I am included in a crew and receive training, in a few years," she said in response to a question on the sidelines of the second stage of the Tenzor International Cup 2024.

Anna Kikina was the first Russian cosmonaut to fly to the International Space Station on a Crew Dragon spaceship as part of a crew-swap agreement between Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Agency and NASA.