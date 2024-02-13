Progress MS-24 leaves ISS to be replaced by another cargo spacecraft

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The Progress MS-24 cargo spacecraft has undocked from the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS), according to a broadcast by Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Corporation.

The vehicle’s engines are expected to be brought to a halt at 8:16 a.m. Moscow time (5:16 a.m. GMT). After that, the ship will deorbit, entering the Earth's atmosphere. The spacecraft will burn in the atmosphere almost completely, and its remaining fragments will splash down in a non-navigable area in the southern part of the Pacific Ocean.

The space freighter docked with the ISS on August 25, 2023, delivering almost 2.5 metric tons of cargo to the orbital outpost. Over the past six months, the spacecraft helped conduct eight adjustments of the ISS orbit, including an emergency one, aimed at preventing the ISS from colliding with space debris.

Progress MS-24 will be replaced by Progress MS-26, which is expected to be launched from the Baikonur spaceport on February 15 and dock with the ISS on February 17.