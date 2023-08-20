Soyuz rocket with Progress MS-24 cargo spacecraft installed on Baikonur’s launch pad

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. A Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with Porgress MS-24 cargo spacecraft has been installed on a launch pad of the Baikonur spaceport, the State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on Sunday.

"The Soyuz rocket with Progress is on the launch pad… After putting the rocket in its vertical position at the launch pad 31, Roscosmos specialists will continued with its preparation for the launch," Roscosmos said in a statement.

The launch of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Porgress MS-24 cargo spacecraft is scheduled for 4:08 a.m. Moscow time on August 23. Two days after the launch the spacecraft will approach the International Space Station (ISS) and dock with the Zvezda module of the orbital outpost.

Progress MS-24 is set to deliver about 2,500 kilograms of cargo to the ISS, including 500 kilograms of fuel, 420 liters of potable water, 40 kilograms of compressed nitrogen in cylinders, and about 1,535 kilograms of various equipment and materials.

Currently, Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin who is also a TASS special reporter in space and Andrey Fedyayev, NASA astronauts Frank Rubio, Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg and UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi are working aboard the orbital outpost.