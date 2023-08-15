Advanced launch vehicle can be up to 10 days on orbit

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15./TASS/. The Korona launch vehicle under development in Russia can be on the orbit up to ten days, the Academician Makeev State Rocket Center said in its papers seen by TASS.

"The time of the orbital flight of the launch vehicle is up to ten days. The launch vehicle is capable of returning payloads from the orbit," the Center said.

Working gases and components are planned to be discharged after landing. The system will be set automatically to the initial conditions and tested. "Preparation for the next flight will take place during 24 hours after the body cooling down," the Center noted.

The launch weight of the rocket will be about 300 metric tons and the payload weight will be up to six metric tonnes when launched from the territory of Russia.

The Korona vehicle mock-up is presented at the Army-2023 Forum.

