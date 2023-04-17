Pico-satellite to be placed in orbit by fall – operator

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. A pico-satellite functioning as a server is intended to be launched by this fall, RuVDS company told TASS.

"A server satellite of RuVDS hosting provider will be placed into orbit using a launch container, a unique technology of Small Space Systems company. A mission unique for Russia will be implemented by this fall," the company said.

The satellite launch will be unparalleled for Russia, founder and CEO of RuVDS Nikita Tsaplin said. "We will launch the server satellite in order to understand reliability of adopted architectural solutions and prospects of further development of such projects. One more important point is that our spacecraft will be placed in orbit using a new launch container technology. The experimental nature of the project will only grow from that and therefore, its scientific value will increase. This will be a unique mission for Russia," the chief executive noted.

The new technology will enable launching spacecraft with the size of 5x5x5 cm using a launch vehicle with installed containers for cubesats sized 10x10x10 cm and more. An opportunity eventually surfaces to launch several pico-satellites at a time. It is anticipated to set in orbit several dozen spacecraft at once in the future.