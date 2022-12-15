Nornickel may adjust industrial processes in line with scientific survey results

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The biodiversity expedition of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Siberian Branch to regions of Nornickel's presence will continue for a few more years to see effects of the industrial assets on the nature. In case of negative impacts, the company may change production processes or even close a plant, the company's Vice President on Ecology and Industrial Security Stanislav Seleznev told TASS on Thursday.

"We want to have a long-term survey, to see the impact on the environment and of course we want to know the rate of our influence on the nature," he said. "Any industry affects, but it is important to know how big the impact is and whether it is reversible. If this impact, in our opinion and in the opinion of the state, is unacceptably negative, then we must change the production process, or even close the facility."

"A similar situation happened in 2016 with the Nickel Plant, which, in fact, was located in downtown Norilsk," he continued. "It could not be upgraded, and thus we could only close it."

"Of course, if the impacts are recognized as maximum negative, then we will think what to do about the production," he added.

If the impact is acceptable, he said, the company will organize rehabilitation works to keep the impact at the minimal level. At some facilities, it may be sufficient to change business hours in case of unfavorable weather conditions - if the wind blows to a town, then works are less intensive and thus emissions drop. Or the company could install additional filters, use more ecology-friendly fuel, and do anything else to cut the impact.

Interference with nature

The joint work with the Academy of Sciences' Siberian Branch will continue for sure, because the interference with nature must be scientifically reasonable and most accurate. It is important not to allow again the spread of Sosnowsky's hogweed in Russia's northwest, and of red king crab (Kamchatka crab) in the Barents Sea, the company's representative said.

"Our opinion is that one year is too little, since within one year we can see or find just something, but every year is different," Nornickel's vice president said. "Of course, we would like the scientific work to continue, first of all, for a few years, and, secondly, to have more in-depth studies."

"Just counting some animals is one thing, but studying microbes, microbiota, some subtle matters, and to understand their connection with animals, especially over a few years, is more interesting," he continued. "And after a year of studies, where in certain parts they were not too deep, we would not like to draw any conclusions, to start bringing somebody somewhere, or vice versa, taking away, or planting, and so on."

Earlier, the company's representative said in the coming year scientists onboard Nornickel's vessels would continue regular observations of birds and sea mammals that live along the Northern Sea Route.

About expedition

The basic biodiversity survey continues the work, which the Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) and the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch began in 2020. Since the Great Norilsk Expedition, this work has extended into another three regions. The survey’s purpose is to identify Nornickel’s impact zones and to assess biodiversity in areas of Nornickel’s operations. The research results will be used in building out a corporate biodiversity management system and biodiversity monitoring and conservation programs.